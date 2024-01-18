Make Bell Labs an internet museum

I wrote an op-ed for NJ.com and the Star-Ledger in New Jersey proposing that the soon-empty Bell Labs should become a Museum and School of the Internet. Here, for those outside the Garden State, is the text:

Bell Labs, the historic headwaters of so many inventions that now define our digital age, is closing in Murray Hill, its latest owners moving to more modern headquarters in New Brunswick. The Labs should be preserved as a historic site and more. I propose that Bell Labs be opened to the public as a museum and school of the internet.

The internet would not be possible without the technologies forged at Bell Labs: the transistor, the laser, information theory, Unix, communications satellites, fiber optics, advances in chip design, cellular phones, compression, microphones, talkies, the first digital art, and artificial intelligence — not to mention, of course, many advances in networks and the telephone, including the precursor to the device we all carry and communicate with today: the Picturephone, displayed as a futuristic fantasy at the 1964 World’s Fair.

There is no museum of the internet. Silicon Valley has its Computer History Museum. New York has museums for television and the moving image. Massachusetts boasts a charming Museum of Printing. Search Google for a museum of the internet and you’ll find amusing digital artifacts, but nowhere to immerse oneself in and study this immensely impactful institution in society.

Where better to house a museum devoted to the internet than New Jersey, home not only of Bell Labs but also at one time the headquarters of the communications empire, AT&T, our Ma Bell?

I remember taking a field trip to Bell Labs soon after this web site, NJ.com, started in 1995. I was an executive of NJ.com’s parent company, Advance. My fellow editors and I felt we were on the sharp edge of the future in bringing news online.

We thought that earned us kinship with the invention of that future that went on at Bell Labs, so we arranged a visit to the awe-inspiring building designed by Stephen F. Voorhees and opened in 1941. The halls were haunted with genius: lab after lab with benches and blackboards and history within. We must not lose that history.

We also must not lose the history of the internet as it passes us by in present tense. In researching my book, “The Gutenberg Parenthesis: The Age of Print and its Lessons for the Age of the Internet,” I was shocked to discover that there was not a discipline devoted to studying the history and influence of print and the book until Elizabeth Eisenstein wrote her seminal work, “The Printing Press as an Agent of Change,” in 1979, a half-millennium after Gutenberg. We must not wait so long to preserve memories and study the importance of the net in our lives.

The old Bell Labs could be more than a museum, preserving and explaining the advances that led to the internet. It could be a school. After leaving Advance in 2006, I became a journalism professor at CUNY’s Newmark School of Journalism, from which I am retiring.

I am less interested now in studying journalism than in the greater, all-enveloping subject: the internet. My dream is to start a new educational program in Internet Studies, to bring the humanities and social sciences to research the internet, for it is much more than a technology; it is a human network that reflects both human accomplishment and human failure.

Imagine if Bell Labs were a place where scholars and students in many disciplines — technologies, yes, but also anthropology, sociology, psychology, history, ethics, economics, community studies, design — could gather to teach and learn, discuss and research.

Imagine, too, if a New Jersey university could use the space for classes and events.

There is a model for this in New Jersey in what Montclair State University is doing in Paterson, developing and operating a museum devoted to the history of Negro League baseball in the historic Hinchcliffe Stadium. This is the kind of university-community collaboration that could enrich the space of Bell Labs with energy and life.

There is some delicious irony in proposing that the internet be memorialized in what was once an AT&T facility, for the old telephone company resisted the arrival of the internet, hoping we would pay by the minute for long-distance calls forever.

In 1997, David Isenberg, a 12-year veteran of Bell Labs, wrote an infamous memo telling his bosses they were wrong to build intelligent networks and should instead learn the value of the stupid network that anyone could connect to: the internet.

Isenberg’s web site says the memo “was received with acclaim everywhere in the global telecommunications community with one exception — at AT&T itself! So Isenberg left AT&T in 1998.”

How wonderful if, in the end, Bell Labs could claim to become a forever home for that network that has changed the world.